Grants support Washington County nonprofits during outbreak

The Marietta Community Foundation (MCF) and Sisters Health Foundation (SHF) have partnered together to support local nonprofit organizations.

SHF gave MCF a $25,000 dollar-for-dollar matching grant to continue their emergency response efforts, such as the COVID-19 Community Plan set forth by MCF several weeks ago. It supports Washington County nonprofit organizations that serve the needs of those most affected by the virus and contain the spread of COVID-19. These include community action programs, food pantries, and more.

“Our foundation highly values collaboration. By partnering with the Marietta Community Foundation, we can maximize our resources together,” said Renee Steffen, Executive Director of SHF. “We know so many Washington County nonprofits are helping each other during this time and through this funding partnership, we can assist with needs in a streamlined way.”

Along with the approval of $25,000 to be used to meet the SHF match, MCF’s Board of Directors allocated additional funds to create the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.

“In our 45 year history, Marietta Community Foundation has responded to many emergencies and crises facing our county,” said Allender. “We want our citizens and organizations to know that when things like this occur, we will always be there to help!”

Washington County nonprofits, with preference to those who are rendering immediate services to the elderly, local children, or those facing food insecurity are invited to apply to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund via MCF’s website.

