Grogg's Home Services advises safe and smart air conditioning use

With Tuesday set to be the hottest day of the year so far, Grogg's Home Services wants to remind residents of safe and smart air conditioning usage.

It is important during the pandemic that people clean out and change the filters in their air conditioners so that the air is clear and not dangerous to those with severe health conditions.

With the weather starting to be consistently warm, Grogg's sends as many workers out for maintenance as they possibly can, but they might not be able to reach everybody at the time that they want.

They say it is important to check your air conditioner early in the year, so that it is easier to have maintenance come out and fix it if there are any problems.

"Turn it on and make sure it runs," said Tim Hanlon, owner of Grogg's Home Services. "Make sure it blows out cold air. You don't have to leave it on all day, but leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and make sure it works because we have plenty of time to get to you then. But, if you wait until it's 95 (degrees) it's tough to get to everybody."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Grogg's is also offering no touch services to ensure safety for residents and workers.