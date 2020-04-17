Grogg's Home Services giving back to the community

Grogg's Home Services and Hornor and Harrison team up to make masks to donate to anyone who needs them in the community.

Hornor and Harrison are providing clothing materials, while Grogg's Home Services is providing the filter material inside the masks.

Tim Hanlon is the owner of Grogg's Home Services and says these masks are more effective than regular cloth masks.

"And wha this does is filter out microscopic organisms way down to 0.3 microns which is much smaller than you can even see," said Tim Hanlon, owner.

Hanlon says they are making 500 masks and will begin taking orders on Monday.

"We wanted to let people out there know if you're delivering meals to kids, if you're the family of a first responder, or somebody that works in the medical field or anything like that; if you got health issues," said Hanlon, owner. "We can get the masks to you or you can pick them up."

He also says, you can sterilize the masks by putting them on a baking sheet in the oven on 170 degrees for 30 minutes.

Hanlon is also matching $25,000, if you go buy a gift card at a local restaurant, clothing shop, or beauty salon.

All you have to do is send a picture of the receipt and the gift card and he will call that establishment and Hanlon will buy a gift card to match up to $50.

Hanlon says cash flow is the most important thing in a small business, so this effort will give the business money now and money later when people go to use their gift cards.

If you are in need or masks or interested in the gift card match visit, Grogg's Home Services Facebook page or call 304-863-3553.