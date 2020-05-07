Gun sales have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Associated Press has reported that gun sales are up in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic and that’s being reflected in firearms businesses in Wood County.

Henderson Wilds owner Greg Smith said “as soon as we get them in, it seems like they’re selling out.”

In particular, he has seen more customers buying handguns for their spouses than usual.

Smith says there are several reasons for the uptick in sales; the first being how the coronavirus pandemic has kept people in their homes, where they want to be protected should someone else try to break in.

Secondly, he says customers want to protect their assets while the virus tanks the economy.

“With the economy, with not being open, there's a lot of people that need food, need money and so that makes it harder if they want to come take it from somebody else. That's one of the main reasons this is going on right now” said Smith.

Smith says the current political environment may be another reason sales are up. It's an election year and he says people want to be prepared.

“You’ve got everybody attacking guns, holding guns, and the second amendment. With the election coming up, I think people are preparing themselves,” said Smith.

With the increased demand, Smith said there’s been some trouble keeping products in stock.

“Suppliers are closed down,” said Smith. “We limited ammunition sales to one box per customer, because we want people to be able to have bullets to shoot when they buy a firearm in here.”

As an essential business, Henderson Wilds did not have to close during West Virginia’s stay-at-home order. But, Smith said his store is “COVID compliant,” meaning they’re taking the necessary precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

