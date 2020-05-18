Gyms allowed to reopen Monday in W. Va; new set of guidelines

While gyms have been given the green light to reopen Monday across West Virginia, they’ll be doing so under modified rules in accordance with Governor Justice’s outlines. They include…

. Gyms may only hold up to 40% of its fire building occupancy at once.

. Social distancing guidelines are to be implemented, which not only includes members staying at least 6 feet apart, but machines being placed at least that far apart as well.

. Both employees and members must wear appropriate personal protective equipment while inside.

. Facilities within, which include showers, locker rooms, swimming pools, and basketball courts should remain closed.

Additionally, while gyms and health clubs are allowed to reopen, Planet Fitness announced on Friday that they would still remain closed in the Mountain State for the time being.

The full list of provisions from the governor’s office can be found here.

https://governor.wv.gov/Documents/Covid%20Week%204/2020.05.14%20Guidance%20for%20Gyms.pdf