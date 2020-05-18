Gyms and health clubs in West Virginia reopen

Gyms and health clubs in West Virginia reopened, Monday.

Leslie Craven is the owner of Anytime Fitness in Vienna and she says, they are excited to be back open and they are following all of the state guidelines.

"It's great...being a small business owner, it's been very frustrating over the last two months being closed; being a small business owner has been very trying," said Leslie Craven, Anytime Fitness, owner.

Craven says new gym guidelines include:

-No showering allowed at the gym

-If you have any symptoms, you are not allowed in the gym

-Must maintain social distance

-There is a sign in sheet for people to confirm they are following guidelines

Craven says they are doing a lot more sanitizing and cleaning.

There will be staff one site at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. but the gym is back open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For more information, call 304-295-5646.