HELP4WV addiction hotline is still available during the COVID-19 pandemic

The HELP4WV Addiction hotline is available to people 24/7, even during this COVID-19 pandemic.

They will continue to get people the help that they need.

They believe that they will see an increase in calls as this pandemic continues.

"I can see that our numbers on the lifeline is also going to increase," said Brittany Shawver, Director of HELP4WV addiction hotline. "Especially people who might have anxiety with things going on, you’re not allowed to leave your house and you need food and cleaning supplies. So I can see with all our lines that we will see a high intake with calls."

Those who want learn more about the hotline or treatment options can call the helpline 24/7 at 1-844-HELP-4WV, or chat online at Help4WV.com

