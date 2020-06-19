Harmar Place hosts parade for residents

On Thursday afternoon, residents sat outside Harmar Place and waved at family members and those in the community, as they drove by with signs and balloons.

The parade even included members from the Marietta Fire and Police Departments.

The residents were excited to be able to see their family members again in person, even if it was from afar.

Employees at the nursing home were grateful for the turnout.

"I'm just overwhelmed and thrilled about the turnout," said Sue Bolton, Administrator at Harmar Place. "It's been a wonderful turnout and we have great families and wonderful residents. We are looking forward to the day they can get back together and visit in person."

They were also thankful that members from the fire and police departments took time out of their day to take part in the parade.

