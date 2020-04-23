Harvest of Hope steps up food delivery during COVID-19 pandemic

The non-profit organization Harvest of Hope is stepping up its food delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to its community gardens, the organization runs a gleaning program in which it picks up excess food that grocery stores and other retailers would have thrown away and delivers it to local food pantries and organizations that provide food to the community.

Typically, the organization makes one food delivery per location each day, but during the pandemic, they have increased it to up to three daily deliveries, as the availability of many grocery items has decreased. In addition, a partnership with the Marietta Community Foundation has made it possible for the organization to purchase food through Warren’s IGA for each of the 13 food pantries in Washington County.

“It has been a little challenging because the grocery supply chain has been having its challenges, but we’ve been making multiple deliveries to each location as the food comes into the stores...And we’ve had a few other places that have had extra deliveries. Broughton’s Dairy has been absolutely phenomenal in their generosity,” said Susan Allender, executive director of Harvest of Hope.

Recently, deliveries have gone to organizations like the Salvation Army, the Marietta Church of God Food Pantry, and the Greater Marietta Community Food Pantry, and many others.

During the pandemic, Allender said many food banks in the area are seeing an increased demand for groceries in the community.

“Some locations are holding pretty steady, but we have some of our larger pantries that are seeing a greatly increased demand. As more and more folks become unemployed, they are forced to come to the pantries...One of our pantries, in fact, said they have seen almost three times the normal numbers,” Allender said.

While members of the community have stepped up to help make the extra deliveries, Susan said they are still looking for more volunteers. Many of the organization’s regular volunteers are seniors who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19 and have been unable to assist as they ordinarily would.

Anyone interested in volunteering or making a financial donation is encouraged to call the organization at (740) 538 - 8811.

