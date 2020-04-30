Health Departments prepare for states to reopen

The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department received news today that the Stay at Home Order in West Virginia will be lifted.

"I think it's a move that needs to be made. We need to all be vigilant and use the protective face masks, wash your hands, stay physically distanced. It's not a time to just throw caution to the wind," Health and Wellness Director Carrie Brainard says.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine says the Stay at Home Order will not be lifted on May 1st, but businesses will begin a slow reopening process.

The timeline has not been set, but Marietta/Belpre Health Commissioner Anne Goon says she expects a large jump in numbers once people start going back in public.

"We already expect we will see increases in the number of cases. But the numbers will drive, in large part, what may end up happening," she says.

Details on Ohio's reopen will be revealed Friday