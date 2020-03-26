Health and Wellness Center offering virtual workouts

Gyms and fitness centers are designated as "non-essential" businesses that are to be closed during governor Jim Justice's "Stay Home" order, but one local gym is trying to make sure members stay active even at home.

The WVU Medicine Health and Wellness Center is offering virtual workouts through Facebook Live.

This is an initiative to ensure people stay fit and healthy even at their homes. They offer workouts and exercises that can be done with items from inside their own homes.

"Staying active is key, all times," said Jeff Delancey, Exercise Specialist at the Health and Wellness Center. "We want to make sure that everybody is taking advantage of all the opportunities that we have. We want to get people to do some things in their house, we are providing workouts, different things that you can use equipment that you may have in your house."

There will be a question and answer session each week, and people are encouraged to contact them through their Facebook page, or by calling (304) 424-2638.