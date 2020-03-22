Health officials confirm COVID-19 case in Washington County

Health officials are reporting the first case of COVID-19 in city of Marietta.

According to a news release from the Marietta/Belpre Health Department the person is a 50-year-old woman who is now isolated at home.

She came in contact with another confirmed case outside of Washington County.

The health department says it is now contacting people that came in close contact with the woman.

Health Commissioner Anne Goon says “This confirms that COVID-19 is here. It is essential that we follow the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton’s orders, this means stay home. The changes we make now will save lives”.

Officials say that If you have mild symptoms, stay home. And if you are having severe symptoms you should contact your healthcare provider.

They are also reminding everyone to continue to practice social distancing and take all measures to protect yourself and others from the spread of the coronavirus.

For general questions regarding COVID-19, please contact the appropriate state hotline number: Ohio Department of Health: 1-833-427-5634 or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov

West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources: 1-800-887-4304

For medical questions regarding COVID-19, please contact the appropriate 24/7 triage number:

Memorial Health System 24/7 nurse advice line: 1-844-474-6522

WVU Medicine COVID-19 triage number: 304-598-6000 opt. 4