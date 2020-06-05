Health officials no longer monitoring any COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

The Marietta/Belpre Health Department says it is not monitoring any of the COVID-19 cases in Washington County.

In a news release, the board says it has closed all 118 confirmed cases.

Each person has gone through the isolation period and went 72 hours without a fever, has gone 10 days since their first symptom, and their respiratory symptoms are improving.

Washington County has reported 19 deaths due to COVID-19.

3,061 people have been tested for the coronavirus. 5.2% of those people tested positive.