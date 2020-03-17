Helping businesses cope with closings

Voluntarily or otherwise, businesses are rapidly closing because of health concerns.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced harsher measures Monday to contain the spread of coronavirus. Among them include not allowing restaurants any dine-in customers. (Source: KNOE)

And local business organizations, including Downtown PKB and Marietta Main Street, are reaching out to help them stay in business after the crisis has run its course.

Downtown PKB reached out on social media for suggestions-from both downtown Parkersburg and the public-on ways to promote individual businesses.

One suggestion: restaurants using delivery apps, such as GrubHub and Doordash, should be promoting those options.

"We're encouraging people to maybe go out and buy gift cards now from our restaurant owners and small business owners downtown," Downtown PKB Director Wendy Shriver added, "as a way to influx some cash into the system. They can use those gift cards and certificates later, once the ban and restrictions are lifted."

"We know a lot of events are being cancelled," said Cristie Thomas, Acting Director of Marietta Main Street. "People are delaying or cancelling their travel plans. We encourage as much as possible to keep us in mind and reschedule that trip. Come see us at the end of summer or the beginning of the fall.">

Marietta Main Street is also reaching out to the small business community.

It is coordinating promotions through the Washington County Visitors and Convention Bureau and the Marietta Area Chamber of Commerce.