High water affecting roads in Athens County

High water is affecting travel on several roads in Athens County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 office in Marietta.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, the affected roads included:

- State Route 56 between Vinton County line and the Athens corporate limit: closed

- State Route 356 between State Routes 681 and 56: closed

- State Route 550 between U.S. 33 and State Route 690: restricted

- State Route 681 between State Routes 356 and U.S.Route 50: restricted)

- State Route 690 between U.S. Route 50 and State Route 550: closed