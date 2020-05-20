High water affecting roads in Mid-Ohio Valley

With nearly two inches of rain reported in the past 24 hours, high water has begun to affect travel on several roads in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

In Parkersburg, 1.9 inches of rain has fallen during the past 24 hours and 2.43 inches over the past 48 hours,, according to Meteorologist Thomas Battle.

Flood warnings are in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday for Wood, Pleasants and Ritchie counties in West Virginia, and Washington, Athens and Morgan counties in Ohio.

As of 10:30 a.m., State Route 676 was closed between State Routes 555 and 792, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation District 10 office in Marietta.

As of 9:45 a.m., ODOT also reported that water was partially covering at least two roads in Athens County: State Route 550 between State Routes 690 and 329 and State Route 550 between east State Routes 329 and SR 377.

In Wood County, no major flooding has been reported, but high water was reported along Core Road in Parkersburg and deputies did have to go a different route to a call because of high water along Laurel Creek, Sheriff Steve Stephens said.

Drivers are reminded that they should never attempt to travel through high water.

