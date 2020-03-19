High water closes roads in Washington County

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The following roads in Washington County are closed because of high water as 3:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportaton's District 10 office in Marietta.
- State Route 26 between Marietta and State Route 260
- State Route 26 between State Route 260 and the Monroe County line
- State Route 145 between Lower Salem and the Noble County line
- State Route 821 between Interstate 77 and Lower Salem
