High water closes roads in Washington County

The following roads in Washington County are closed because of high water as 3:30 p.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportaton's District 10 office in Marietta.

- State Route 26 between Marietta and State Route 260

- State Route 26 between State Route 260 and the Monroe County line

- State Route 145 between Lower Salem and the Noble County line

- State Route 821 between Interstate 77 and Lower Salem

For more detailed traffic information and to get personalized traffic alerts, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.