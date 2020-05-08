Hornor & Harrison is donating a portion of profits made from selling masks

As Hornor & Harrison sell masks to those in the community, they are also giving back.

"Originally we gave away close to 500 along with Groggs," said Owner David Boone. "We partnered with Groggs and we just saw it as something we wanted to do for the community. Then we had customers still wanting to buy them, so we thought we would start making them, but still do something for the community."

A portion of the profits made from each mask is being given back with two dollars from each mask sold being donated to Old Man Rivers.

Boone also says that you can sanitize the masks by putting them in the oven at 170 degrees for a half hour.

The masks are ten dollars and are available for purchase in-store and online.

