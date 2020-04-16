Hospital gets $177,000 in settlement

WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical center gets $177,000 as part of a settlement between a global financial firm and the West Virginia Attorney General's office.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Thursday the funding is part of a larger $68 million, 40-state settlement with financial firm UBS to resolve allegations of fraudulent conduct involving manipulation of LIBOR rates.

LIBOR is a benchmark interest rate that affects financial instruments worth trillions of dollars and has a far-reaching impact on global markets and consumers.

"In some cases, with the financial instruments that Camden Clark and WVU Foundation are involved in, interest rates were set too high and were improper," Morrisey said. "So effectively, those institutions got ripped off."

The Attorney General alleged UBS misrepresented the integrity of the LIBOR benchmark by concealing, misrepresenting and failing to disclose that UBS at times made LIBOR submissions to avoid negative publicity, protect the reputation of the bank and benefit its derivative trading positions.

Camden Clark and the West Virginia University Foundation both had financial dealings with UBS, including the interest rate program.

The WVU Foundation is to get $432,000 in the settlement.

