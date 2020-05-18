Housecalls Hospice sponsors graduation for military recruits

Leann Mason is a military mom and works for house calls hospice and she says she wanted to do something special for military recruits before they leave for basic training.

"After they graduate from high school I don't feel like we as a community do enough to honor our kids that are going off to serve the military so this was my idea," said Leann Mason, Housecalls Hospice, account executive.

Graduates were excited to be celebrated and to serve our country.