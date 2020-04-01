How business has changed for local restaurants

Restaurants are having to change how they do business due to COVID-19.

Some have had to close, while others are doing what they can to stay open.

Many are now providing carryout or pickup orders only and that has led to some employees being laid off.

"We are trying to do the best we possibly can," said Petia Johnson, Owner of Unity Cafe. "We have changed our hours. The customers are still supporting us for to go orders. However I did have to let go off all my employees."

“We haven’t had any layoffs, but we can only give very few hours to the employees,” said Carlos Cerqueva, Owner Rubi’s Pizza and Grill. “We are just trying to survive like everyone else.”

Both owners hope that their businesses will be soon be back to normal.