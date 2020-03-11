How nursing homes are dealing with COVID-19

Area nursing homes and assisted living centers are putting their own restrictions in place.

The Love and Care assisted living center in Wood County is not currently restricting visitors.

It is, however, asking visitors with colds or respiratory problems to check with the center's staff before coming in contact with patients.

And Administrator Deadra Cook says what contact there is, should be minimal.

"When visitors do come, we ask them not to touch the residents. We've instructed the residents to use their elbows instead of their hands, instead of shaking hands. And we've talked to the residents about that too-no hugging, no touching anyone, just to protect themselves."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Wednesday issued an order limiting visitors to nursing homes to one visitor per day per resident.

The Belpre Landing facility, according to its parent company, is strictly restricting visitation and conducting health screenings for both its residents and its employees.

And in Marietta, the Arbors is asking non-essential visitors-including family members, contractors and volunteers-to avoid visiting its assisted living facility for the time being.

