How road workers are handling COVID-19 outbreak

Believe it or not, working outside is probably one of the safest activities during this coronavirus outbreak.

Even so, the West Virginia Division of Highways has made some provisions to their everyday routines to keep safe and healthy.

The workers will continue their schedules, but in smaller groups. They will also work on staggering schedules so not as many employees have to come in the office every morning.

"We staggered the crew's work schedules so that they're not in constant contact with each other," said Justin Smith, District 3 Engineer for the West Virginia Division of Highways."Basically a lot of social distancing, keep your hands to yourself. Actually, working outside is probably healthier than being in the office."

In case the pandemic gets worse, Smith explained that workers may start going straight to their work sites in the ,morning to avoid crowds in the offices.