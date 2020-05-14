How some Parkersburg residents feel about West Virginia reopening

Warm weather and sunshine brought dozens of people out to Parkersburg City Park on Wednesday and Thursday. People could be seen walking in small groups of two to four people while staying away from others.

And while some social distancing was observed, most park patrons were not wearing masks.

WTAP spent some time Thursday afternoon asking park visitors how they felt about lawmakers and executives loosening stay-at-home orders and reopening businesses.

"People need to go back to work. As long as we practice social distance, keep safe, wash our hands, for the most part a lot, we should be all right," said John Poling, a Parkersburg resident.

"It's a good time to open back up, cause there's a lot of small businesses and people that need incomes and stuff aren't getting it right now. It's probably a good thing for them to open back up," said Justin Smith, a park visitor.

Some people were more eager to see the state reopen than others, but most of the people WTAP spoke with said they were ready for a return to normalcy.

"It's a little early," said Carl Radcliff, as he sat in his car at the park, mask on. "But if we do our thing and keep our masks on and stay a little bit of a distance apart, we're going to be all right."

"I'm glad things are starting to reopen, but I'm also glad it's going in stages because I don't want things to end up getting worse again," said Jennifer Turner, a walker. "But, I think the economy needed some sort of slow reopening."

A common sentiment among the people WTAP spoke to on Thursday was that social distancing guidelines can and should stick around.

"I've seen, when I've been out and about, people are especially social distancing and most people wear masks. I think people are pretty conscientious," said Turner.

As for the future of schools, one high school senior said he's hoping next year will look normal.

"Well I hope the state completely reopens soon and everything goes back to normal so we can have normal school in the fall. I don't want classes to be harder by having to separate people," said Hunter Wigal, a senior at Parkersburg South High School.