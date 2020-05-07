How to protect your plants during cold weather

A freeze warning goes into effect Friday night and lasts until Saturday morning, as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing.

Since we are month of May many are starting to plant their flowers and vegetables. For those who have already planted, it is important to know how to protect your plants from the upcoming cold.

"If it's any of the annuals or vegetables and they are already in the ground, you need to start thinking about covering them," said Dave Fleming, General Manager of Greenleaf Landscapes. "I strongly recommend that you cover with a cloth or sheet of some sort. You don't want to use plastic, use paper. Plastic will just enhance the burning of the plant if you use it. Drape the plant before you go to bed and if it's going to get as cold as it says it is, probably not until mid to late morning, remove the material from the pants."

It is also recommended to bring inside any potted plants.

Temperatures also don't have to be below freezing for problems to occur, as temperatures in the 30s can also cause damage.

"It looks like possibly early next week, we may get into the 30s again," said Fleming. "That's real hard on annuals and vegetables. Even though it doesn't freeze, you still might get a little bit of damage, or the plants may fall a little bit because of the extra cold temperatures."

While it will be cooler for the end of this week and the beginning of next, temperatures are forecasted to be back near average by the end of next week.

