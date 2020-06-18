How to safely plan summer vacations during COVID-19

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot, and many local travelers choose that area as a summer vacation.

While the Mid-Ohio Valley has not seen a spike in cases, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department is still urging residents to be careful when in public.

They are still asking people to wear face masks when outside, and to keep six feet apart from everyone.

Carelessness is going to cause a spike in cases in the area, and the Health Department wants to make sure that even with the current low case numbers, that people are not relaxing.

They also suggest that if you are traveling out of town, to be extremely careful, and to stay away from large groups.

"If it is a hot-spot, just be extra careful," said Carrie Brainard, Public Information Officer for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. "You may not want to eat out at places where there are large groups or a buffet, or something to that effect. And if you're going to be on the beach, try to not be where it's really crowded."

Governor Jim Justice also announced recently that if case numbers start to go up, he may start to close things down, which could include restrictions to out-of-state travel.

"I don’t think it’s going to be something that needs to happen," Brainard said. "If people are just aware of the fact, ‘Okay, I was somewhere that could have been exposed, I need to be tested, I need to protect my community.’"