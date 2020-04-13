How will COVID-19 impact start of agricultural season?

Spring is going to soon be in full swing, and that means that the season of farming and agriculture is going to begin soon.

With the spread of COVID-19, how is the beginning of that season going to be impacted?

As of matter of fact, so far, there has not been a shortage of crops, seeds, milk, fruits etc. due to the virus spread, so it is expected that agriculture season will not be delayed, much like most other events.

A concern brought up by WVU Extension Agent J.J. Barrett is the labor needs for the farming machinery, but in the MId-Ohio Valley, that has not been the case up to this point.

"A lot of our bigger farms are more on the crops side," said Barrett. "...like for corn, soy beans, maybe even hay production. Our equipment's a lot bigger, so we can, there would be no problem as far as planting and harvesting and things like that."

It is also advised that anyone looking to garden outside, or in a community garden, that they continue to adhere to social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the federal government.