Advertisement

Humane Society of Parkersburg Treats Dog From Roane County

By Jillian Risberg
Published: Mar. 20, 2014 at 5:04 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Roane County Animal Shelter is accused of refusing to give him treatment -- leaving Panda, an injured Border Collie mix in dire need of emergency medical care.

The Humane Society of Parkersburg says their concern was that sepsis or infection could set in and the dog wouldn’t make it 'til the next day.

They felt like they needed to step in and help.

“I called 911 in Roane County, who was very, very prompt to respond,” says Michelle Earl, executive director of HSOP. “They called their local law enforcement, who also called their commissioners, who then contacted us back through the 911 center to say that they had contacted the director of the shelter in Roane County and that we could come get the dog.”

Panda finally received the treatment he needed in Parkersburg with surgery to amputate his leg.

A Facebook pledge drive raised $1,500 and the community outpouring of support was fantastic.

We reached out to Roane County Animal Shelter and Roane County law enforcement but haven’t received a response.

Most Read

Steven Osborne
Two teenagers arrested in alleged Blue Knob Road assault
Damage at intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald's.
Multi-car wreck shuts down intersection in front of Ohio Ave. McDonald’s
Numerous wrecks were reported early Wednesday evening as snow covered local roads.
UPDATE: Crews continue to treat area roads, but conditions are improved, officials say
Sheriff Keith Wood says Mary Ward, Raymond Klein and Brian Allen were arrested February 9, 2021.
Three people arrested in Meigs County
Ash Wednesday at St. Francis-Xavier Catholic Church in 2020
Ash Wednesday will be celebrated safely in 2021

Latest News

St. Luke's Lutheran Church
St. Luke’s Lutheran Church is holding a food drive on Saturday
The Humane Society of Parkersburg stepped in to help Panda.
Panda gets help
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Iziah Caplinger
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Iziah Caplinger
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County School staff receive first dose of vaccine
WTAP News @ 6 - Washington County School staff receive first dose of vaccine
WTAP News @ 6 - Crash shuts down intersection in Parkersburg
WTAP News @ 6 - Crash shuts down intersection in Parkersburg