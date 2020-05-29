Humane Society of Parkersburg seeks support for rescued dogs

The Humane Society of Parkersburg last week rescued five dogs from what Samantha Tannous, shelter manager, called “horrible conditions.”

A local citizen filed a complaint and the Humane Society followed up to determine if the dogs were indeed being improperly cared for. When the Humane Society’s officers confirmed that the dogs’ living conditions were unacceptably poor, they confiscated the dogs and brought them to the shelter.

All of the dogs received baths and vaccinations. About two days later, some of them began demonstrating symptoms of canine parvovirus, typically referred to as parvo. Two of the dogs were husky puppies and one of them tested positive for parvo, so both were taken to the vet and one did not survive. A chihuahua puppy and the mother of the husky puppies tested positive for parvo, as well. One additional adult dog tested negative, according to Tannous.

The dogs are currently being quarantined and are doing well. The chihuahua has an approved adoption application and is being fostered by the person who will be adopting her once she completes her quarantine and is able to be spayed. The Humane Society is requesting donations to cover the veterinary expenses, which have proven costly, given that all four dogs needed care and some of them required emergency veterinary services.

“Any donations that we could get for them would be greatly appreciated. We get a lot of dogs, mostly puppies, that come in with parvo and the treatment for that is very expensive,” Tannous said.

Those interested in contributing can do so online and are asked to specify that their donations are for the "parvo dogs."