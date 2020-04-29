Incumbent takes Democratic Treasurer nomination in Athens County

Ric Wasserman has won the Democratic nomination for Treasurer of Athens County, beating Athens City Councilman Peter Kotses 3,668 votes to 2,249.

"It's immensely gratifying to have the support of the voters," said Wasserman. "I just feel like my hard work has been rewarded."

Wasserman became the incumbent treasurer after the previous treasurer resigned about eight months of the way through his second term, back in late May of 2018. Since then he's been working on building his office infrastructure and working on removing dilapidated houses in vulnerable communities.

"That's a very personal project for me with the Athens County Land Bank and we're really just getting started on that. And I just can't wait to keep helping these communities out," said Wasserman.

Wasserman also wants to raise as much money as he can for schools and townships by more effectively collecting taxes.

"We're just going to keep working our plan," said Wasserman.

As for Peter Kotses, he says he enjoyed the campaign trail, but he's not sure what's next. He plans to complete his third term on Athens City Council and will be taking some time to think about what else the future holds.

"I really did enjoy the process of getting out and meeting people," said Kotses. "I think it was good for me to do it, I had to do it. Because if you don't, you'll never know."

No Republican filed for treasurer this year.