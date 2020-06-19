Information requested on suspects in Bosley Rental robbery

The Parkersburg Police Department is asking the public for information about two suspects caught on surveillance footage in relation to a breaking and entering at Bosley Rental earlier this week.

A golf cart was an item recovered by the department that was stolen from Bosley, but the department also says that the store had a weed-eater and two portable radios that were stolen in this incident as well.

When the officers recovered the golf cart, they got a call from Bosley, which lead them to think this was connected.

"A second officer got called to Bosley Rental," said Capt. Scott Elliott, Executive Officer with the Parkersburg Police Department. "In reference to a golf cart that they had stolen, so we kind of put two and two together and figured, the one we had recovered would probably be the one from Bosley's, and it was."

Anyone with information on the suspects are asked to message the department through their website or Facebook page, or they can call Detective Brown at (304) 424-1070.