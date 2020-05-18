Injuries reported in accident on Murdoch Ave.

According to the Wood County 911 center, a crash on the 3700 block of Murdoch Avenue near Red Lobster has resulted in injuries, though the neither the number nor severity of injuries has been reported.

The Vienna Fire Department, Vienna Police Department, Wood County Sheriff's Office and multiple ambulances from both Camden Clark and St. Joseph's hospitals are responding on the scene.

The crash involved at least three vehicles. Motorists are advised to avoid the area as traffic has slowed due to road closures. WTAP will continue to provide updates as additional information becomes available.