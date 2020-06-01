Injuries unknown in late morning Division St. accident

Crews are on the scene of a late morning accident on Division St.

The Wood County 911 centers says 2 vehicles were involved in the accident that happened just before 10:30 Monday morning.

There is no word yet on any possible injuries.

Two lanes were briefly closed, but dispatch said they do not believe that Division St. was entirely closed as a result of the wreck.

The Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg Fire Department, and St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service all responded to the scene.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

