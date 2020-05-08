Investigation leads to Ohio man's arrest for alleged rape involving a minor

An Ohio man was arrested on Thursday after an investigation revealed his involvement in alleged sex crimes with a minor.

Jason Wayne Weaver, 40, of Carbon Hill, Ohio, was arraigned in Athens County Municipal Court on Friday and charged with rape and pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

According to the Athens County Prosecutor's Office, after following up on an investigation by the Athens County Sheriff's Office and the Athens County Children's Services, the prosecutor's staff located Weaver at his job, conducted a search of a Carbon Hill Home, arranged for a forensic exam of the victim and recovered evidence of the alleged crime.

“Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, Investigators Reuben Kittle, Trent Eskey and Chuck Love, as well as Assistant County Prosecutor Glenn Jones, learned of the allegations and sprung to action. They located, interviewed and arrested the suspect within seven hours and helped save a young victim who was at risk prior to their actions, notifying her mother of the situation”, said Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn.

Weaver appeared in court via video from the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail, where the judge set his bond at $1 million. He is also ordered to not have contact with the victim, the victim's mother or any individual under the age of 18.

A preliminary hearing in Athens County Municipal Court is scheduled for May 15.