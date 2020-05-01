Jackson CR 26, Gay Road closed on Tuesday

West Virginia Division of Highways announces the closure of Jackson CR 26, Gay Road, on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, according to Jared Evans, District Three Maintenance Engineer.

WVDOH will be performing a pipe replacement on Jackson CR 26, Gay Road, near the Gay Post Office. The crews will be working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The roadway will be closed; therefore, motorists are asked to plan ahead and must use alternate routes during this time.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.