Jackson County Courthouse celebrates 100th year anniversary with documentary

The Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau and a Ripley video producer, Carson Broom put together a documentary to commemorate the 100th year anniversary of the Jackson County Courthouse entitled The Jackson County Courthouse Trials, Tragedies, and Triumphs.

"This is essentially the center of our town," said Carson Broom, video producer. There's lots of celebrations that happen around here, lots of exciting things have happened around here."

The documentary includes the tragic accident of Arthur Frode, a master stone mason from Austria who fell to his death while working on the courthouse and when President George Bush visited the courthouse in 2002.

To purchase a copy of the documentary on DVD, visit the Ripley Convention and Visitors Bureau on Facebook for $25 and it is $20 if you pick it up in person.