Jackson County Schools plan on having graduation ceremonies

Even though the school year was cut short, officials at Jackson County Schools still plan to have graduation ceremonies for the seniors.

The graduation ceremonies for both Ravenswood and Ripley High Schools are scheduled to be held on Friday, June 26th.

The current plan is to have the ceremonies on the football field at each school.

The School District does have contingency plans in place if needed.

"We have to be in a situation where we are now, where we can have groups of 25 or less or whatever that might be," said Superintendent Blaine Hess. "Then our plan B would be to move that indoors to our auditoriums to bring in a few graduates and their families at a time. It would take a much longer period of time to do our graduation. But we would spend multiple hours doing a graduation in small groups, in our auditoriums."

Tomorrow night, both high schools will be celebrating their seniors with a senior parade.

