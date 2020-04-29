Jackson Courthouse documentary now available

“Trials, Tragedies & Triumphs” is a new documentary celebrating the 100-year history of the Jackson County Courthouse.

The 30-minute documentary was produced by the Ripley Convention & Visitors Bureau in conjunction with the Jackson County Commission. It was directed by Carson Broom, assisted by Connor Isner and written by CVB Director Mike Ruben.

Actors and Ripley natives Jeana and J.J. Mahan serve as narrators for the production.

“The courthouse is a wonderful building, but the documentary highlights the interesting people and events that took place there.”

Three courthouse buildings have been located on essentially the same site since Jackson County was formed in 1831. The year 1918 is inscribed on the façade of the structure. Construction was delayed, however, by a pandemic flu and construction was not completed until 1920.

The 30-minute DVD features background on the location, a tragic accident during the building’s construction, a bizarre 1933 murder trial, the story behind unique courtroom artwork and a presidential visit. Broom and Isner recreated the various stories through the talents of local actors.

“The construction fatality is a prime example of the quality of the documentary,” Ruben said. “It is not easy to realistically depict a fall from a three-story building, but they managed to do so. That took a considerable amount of planning by the directors and good acting, too.”

Those who would like to obtain a copy of the DVD are asked to send $25 (including postage) to Ripley CVB, 115 N. Church Street, Suite 4, Ripley, WV 25271.