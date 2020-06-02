Jackson Park opens activities, set to reopen pool

Jackson Park in Vienna has begun reopening many of their outdoor facilities.

As of Monday, the dog parks, tennis courts, and the new adult outdoor gym are reopen to guests. After Monday's virtual grand opening of the gym, it is still important to remember to stay safe because a lot of people will be using the same equipment.

"We’re really excited about things being open, with restrictions." said Linda Kern, Vienna Community Events planner. "So please read the rules, so that you can be safe and happy and have a lot of fun."

While the playground equipment is also now open, the Vienna Parks Department wants everyone to maintain social distancing, and to supply their own cleaning supplies as to not worry about spreading their germs.

"Practice social distancing as best they can," said Steve Black, Parks Director. "It wouldn’t be a bad idea to bring hand sanitizers and wipes. We do go over this equipment, but (with a) limited staff I can’t do it every hour. But just be smart, just use good judgment."

Tennis courts are now able to open to not only singles matches, but doubles matches as well. Signs are being posted at parks across the area for people to be made aware of what the restrictions are going to be.

Something else Jackson Park is excited to announce is that the pool will open on Monday, June 8.

There will be many restrictions placed as well, especially in terms of capacity.

"This pool capacity, in its entirety, is actually 233 people," said Black. "It’s being restricted. the top number that we will allow, including staff, will be 120 people."

Pool hours have been changed as well. The pool will be open on Monday through Thursday from 12 pm to 6 pm, Fridays from 12 pm to 6 pm, and 7 pm to 9 pm. Saturdays from 12 pm to 6 pm, and Sundays from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Black believes that the pool opening will be essential for the community to start to get back to normal.

"It's huge," he says. "Even though it’s only a few months every summer, it’s really a great thing for families, for kids, and for people of all ages."

The pool restrictions are the same as others in the area. Families must bring their own chairs, follow social distancing guidelines, and pool passes are not being distributed during the summer.