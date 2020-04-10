Janitorial services on high demand during pandemic

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. Janitorial services are a very important service during the coronavirus pandemic.
SW Resources is a non-profit community rehabilitation and employment center with 70% of its staff having disabilities.
The organization has a janitorial department that works for many businesses around the community, state and local offices, and highway rest areas.
Organizers say they didn't believe they were on the front line but as the high risk for COVID-19 exposure increased, they believe they are on the front line as well.
"Now that things have progressed yes I do see that we are apart of the front line but knowing that we are protecting ourselves."
SW Resources says, now they are sanitizing more than twice a day.
If you are a business in need of SW Resources, please contact 304-428-6344.