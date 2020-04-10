Janitorial services on high demand during pandemic

Janitorial services are a very important service during the coronavirus pandemic.

SW Resources is a non-profit community rehabilitation and employment center with 70% of its staff having disabilities.​

The organization has a janitorial department that works for many businesses around the community, state and local offices, and highway rest areas.​

Organizers say they didn't believe they were on the front line but as the high risk for COVID-19 exposure increased, they believe they are on the front line as well.

"Now that things have progressed yes I do see that we are apart of the front line but knowing that we are protecting ourselves."

SW Resources says, now they are sanitizing more than twice a day.

If you are a business in need of SW Resources, please contact 304-428-6344.