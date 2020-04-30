Jefferson Elementary students raise over $600 for Wood County Sheriff's K9 units

Canine officers Drago, Maggi and Ogi are $614 closer to new protective gear, thanks to Jefferson Elementary students.

Students started collecting money for the canine's and their human counterparts after they visited the school in October.

"Both officers were over in October during Red Ribbon Week. The kids were really excited about the dogs visiting the school, so they wanted to do something," said Jefferson Elementary Assistant Principal Jeni Hopkins.

Thus, "Coins for Canines" began at Jefferson Elementary. Like the name implies, students collected coin donations for the Sheriff's Office.

The donation drive was cut a little short due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but officers were still happy to get the donation.

"It's amazing, I knew they were doing something for us, but I didn't realize it would be this amount," said Deputy Taylor Phillips, Canine Drago's handler.

The donation was a extra special for Phillips, as she is a former Jefferson Elementary student.

Sheriff Steve Stephens said the donation will pay for over half of a new vest for the dogs. Phillips said the vests are important protection for both the dogs and other officers.

"They're very important. It's the same type of protection we have in our vests," said Phillips. "He gets sent ahead of us on a lot of calls where we don't know what we're getting into. He's kind of a first line of defense for the other officers, he helps protect us, so he needs the same type of protection that we have."