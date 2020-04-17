Jeremiah's Coffee House holds virtual cash mob

As part of a series of events hosted by Marietta Main Street, Jeremiah's Coffee House in Marietta will be participating in a virtual cash mob on Friday, April 17 at 9 P.M. The event will be held via Facebook Live.

Participants will have the opportunity to meet the owners of the coffee house, take advantage of gift card deals, and receive discounts on Jeremiah's merchandise, including shirts, stickers, and more.

The event is sponsored by Huntington Bank and is part of an effort by Marietta Main Street to promote and support local small businesses.