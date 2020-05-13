Joe Momma's Kitchen reopens for business

Joe Momma's Kitchen in Marietta, is now open for pick-up and delivery orders.

Sara Sauls is the owner of the restaurant, and she says that while these past couple of days have been slow, she hopes to see an increase in sales when they are able to reopen their dining room on May 21st.

The restaurant is taking steps to ensure the safety of customers when they are allowed to dine inside.

"Right now, we are taking the time measuring out the distances between our tables, and measuring out how people will wait in line and stay away from each other in the line," said Sauls. "We have signs hung to remind people to stay six feet apart. We will have one on our door when we open on the 21st, that reminds people if they have had an elevated temperature or been in contact with someone who has tested positive that we'd rather them not come in."

They are also monitoring their employees.

"We are doing some personal monitoring of our employees," said Sauls. "We have a check off list that they have to sign into every morning when they show up for their shift, to make sure that they don't have an elevated temperature, they don't have signs or symptoms of a cough, or a sore throat or shortness of breath and that they have their mask and agree to wear it all day."

They restaurant is currently open for pick-up and delivery orders Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Orders can be placed by calling them at (740) 434-7408.