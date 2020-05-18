Judge Beane to hear arguments in W.Va. Supreme Court case

Circuit Judge J.D. Beane has been appointed to hear arguments on Tuesday in a case before the West Virginia State Supreme Court, the court said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Beane, a judge in the 4th Judicial Circuit covering Wood and Wirt counties, was appointed to hear the case, which originated in Marshall County, after Chief Justice Tim Armstead removed himself.

Marshall County Judge David Hummel Jr. is running against Armstead and former Chief Justice Richard Neely for a non-partisan seat on the Supreme Court in the June 9 primary election in West Virginia.

The Rule 19 arguments are related to a criminal case in which prosecutors are trying to overturn the local court’s pre-trial order that prevents them from playing a recording of a defendant at trial.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court is hearing the arguments remotely.