June’s full strawberry moon rises on Friday

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

Friday marks the strawberry moon. It follows May’s flower moon.

“The name, Strawberry Moon, originated with Algonquin tribes in eastern North America who knew it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries,” The Old Farmer’s Almanac says.

It’s also known as the honey moon, the mead moon and the rose moon.

Because June is a popular wedding month, experts believe there is a connection between the honey moon and the honeymoon that follows a couple’s nuptials.

Officially, the full moon peaks at 3:12 p.m. Eastern on Friday afternoon, but you won’t be able to see it until later in the evening.

The moon will look full both Thursday and Friday nights.

Viewing conditions will depend on the weather and skies in your area.

