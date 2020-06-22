Jungle Drive-In Theater hosts car cruise

The Jungle Drive-In Theater hosts a car cruise welcoming many fathers and families to spend the afternoon on Father's Day.

Despite the heat, many people sat back and enjoyed music from local band, Rimshot.

President, John Westbrook says the drive-in closed temporarily during the pandemic but is welcoming the community and many events to be hosted in the grass lot.

There were over 50 classic cars out for the cruise and Westbrook just accepted donations for the event.