Justice: "Things are OK" in eastern panhandle counties

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has declined to strengthen coronavirus restrictions in two eastern panhandle counties where cases spiked this week.

The Republican governor on Friday said his administration discussed the hot spots in Berkeley and Jefferson counties with local health officials and determined that new cases were largely driven by increased testing.

Justice says Berkeley and Jefferson reported at least 35 cases in a single day this week. State health data shows the counties had almost 40 new cases each since Monday.

The governor also said Friday tax revenue numbers are improving, saying collections believed to be $500 million below estimates in April are now expected to be $350 million down.