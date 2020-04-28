Justice explains reasons behind reopening plans

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says his coronavirus reopening plan is based on two things: science and math.

But for a second consecutive day Tuesday, the Republican governor failed to show his work on the reason behind loosening testing benchmarks as the state barrels toward lifting its virus restrictions.

The Justice administration plan to reopen hinges on having the state's positive testing rate below 3% for three days, reversing a previous goal to have cases decline for two straight weeks.

Virus czar Clay Marsh has endorsed Justice's plan, saying the state has enough downward trends to move forward despite previous statements pushing for a two-week threshold along with the White House.