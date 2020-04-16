Justice: federal money coming to West Virginia

Governor Jim Justice announced Thursday West Virginia would get $625 million in federal stimulus money-to start-to help ease an expected budget defecit.

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a news conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Monday March 16, 2020. Justice declared a state of emergency in response to the new coronavirus, even as West Virginia remains the last state in the U.S. without a confirmed case. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

"I was informed last night the federal government wired into our bank account $625 million," Justice said, "and they also said the other half would be coming next week."

it's not known what conditions will accompany that money, which is also going to other states.

The governor also announced part of that money will go to local governments.

Justice said during a late Thursday afternoon briefing financial projects indicated the state could face a $376 million budget defecit for the final quarter of the current fiscal year.

Governor Justice also addressed reporting of outbreaks of COVID-19 at local nursing homes, saying if one person at a nursing home tests positive, testing of other residents should begin as soon as possible.