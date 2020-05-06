Justice issues executive order for more COVID-19 testing in W.Va.

All assisted-living facilities and day care employees in West Virginia will be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday afternoon.

Justice issued the executive order during his daily media briefing regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

During the briefing, he confirmed that four day care workers in Kanawha County had tested positive for COVID-19. He said all four were asymptomatic.

“You don’t have to have symptoms to be contagious to many others,” he said.